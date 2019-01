FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with officials and representatives of Russian business community at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 26, 2018. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Japan in June, Japan’s foreign minister said on Monday during a trip to Moscow.

Taro Kono, the minister, was speaking ahead of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.