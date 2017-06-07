FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Nikkei falls in thin trade before British election, Comey testimony
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 7, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 months ago

Nikkei falls in thin trade before British election, Comey testimony

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks barely moved in thin trade on Wednesday as investors continued to shun riskier assets ahead of potentially market moving global events later this week.

The Nikkei was flat in choppy trade, ending at 19,984.62 points.

Investors awaited Britain's general election, a European Central Bank policy decision and former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony all due on Thursday. China is also releasing a raft of data this week.

The broader Topix ended flat at 1,597.09. Turnover was 2.3 trillion yen, the lowest level in more than a week. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.