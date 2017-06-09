FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei up as SoftBank surges, while broader Topix flat on UK vote shock
June 9, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 2 months ago

Nikkei up as SoftBank surges, while broader Topix flat on UK vote shock

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on Friday as index-heavyweight SoftBank soared more than 7 percent after its unit agreed to buy a robotics firm, but traders said a seemingly shock election result in the UK put investors on edge.

With the majority of seats counted in the snap vote, British Prime Minister Theresa May had no way to win an outright majority in parliament.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent higher at 20,013.26. For the week, the index posted a 0.8 percent drop.

SoftBank Group Corp jumped after a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.

SoftBank contributed a hefty 75 positive points to the Nikkei benchmark index, a key factor in the index's outperformance against the broader Topix, which only rose 0.1 percent to 1,591.66.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 14,169.70 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

