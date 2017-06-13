FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan shares flat as U.S. tech slide impact eases
June 13, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 2 months ago

Japan shares flat as U.S. tech slide impact eases

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed a bulk of its earlier losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the impact from a slide in U.S. technology shares eased.

The Nikkei inched down 0.05 percent to 19,898.75.

The index was confined to a narrow range ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday, at which the central bank is expected to raise interest rates.

The broader Topix edged up 0.1 percent to 1,593.51 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 14,190.22. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

