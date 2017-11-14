FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei ends flat after choppy trade; tech shares rise
November 14, 2017 / 6:20 AM / Updated a day ago

Nikkei ends flat after choppy trade; tech shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average ended little changed on Tuesday in choppy trade, with semiconductor equipment makers attracting buyers while Mizuho Financial Group fell on downbeat earnings.

The Nikkei ended effectively flat at 22,380.01 after moving in and out of negative territory throughout the day.

Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 1.2 percent and Kyocera Corp advanced 2.3 percent after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 0.3 percent overnight.

Mizuho Financial Group dropped more than 1 percent after the bank posted a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit, as ultra-low interest rates hurt income at its core banking business.

The broader Topix slipped 0.25 percent to 1,778.87. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)

