Nikkei hits 26-year high; Fast Retailing top contributor

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a 26-year high on Tuesday, helped by gains on Wall Street during a Japanese holiday, while index heavyweight Fast Retailing soared on strong December sales.

The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 23,849.99, the highest closing level since November 1991. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Fast Retailing Co rose 1.2 percent after the clothing company said on Friday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 18.1 percent in December on the year. Fast Retailing added 20 points to the Nikkei index and was the biggest contributor.

Chip-making equipment manufacturers and electronic components makers outperformed, with Tokyo Electron rising 1.7 percent and TDK Corp adding 0.9 percent.

The broader Topix ended 0.5 percent higher at 1,889.29, its highest closing level since June 1991.