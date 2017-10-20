FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei posts longest winning streak since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
Politics
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Narendra Modi's backyard
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In America, almost anyone can sell the dead
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys cuts revenue forecast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 20, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 4 days ago

Nikkei posts longest winning streak since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes

Ayai Tomisawa

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for the 14th straight session on Friday to post its longest winning streak in over 50 years, as a weaker yen helped stocks recoup earlier losses.

FILE PHOTO: A Japan Yen note in front of U.S. Dollar and British Pound Sterling notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

During Asian trade, the dollar soared 0.6 percent to 113.16 yen after news that the U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to approve a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year. This could pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

The Nikkei opened 0.3 percent lower but ended up 0.04 percent, or 9.12 points, at 21,457.64. That was enough to clinch its longest daily winning streak since 1961.

For the week, it gained 1.4 percent, its sixth straight weekly gain and the longest such winning streak in a year.

The Nikkei has advanced more than 5 percent over the past 14 days on hopes that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition will win a general election on Oct. 22.

Traders said that the market is prone to profit-taking before the election, but the weaker yen, which helps export competitiveness, raised investors’ risk appetite on Friday.

“People were prepared to sell Japanese stocks on profit-taking, but now that there are expectations that U.S. stocks will rise later in the day, they don’t want to sell,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

“Stocks are pulled by those who want to take profits and those who want to chase the market higher.”

Shares of suppliers to Apple Inc fell after its stock stumbled overnight on doubts about its double 2017 iPhone release strategy.

Murata Manufacturing Co sagged 1.8 percent, Alps Electric tumbled 2.2 percent and Foster Electric shed 3.1 percent.

Food stocks gained ground, with NH Foods rising 0.8 percent and Nippon Suisan gaining 2.7 percent.

Exporters were mixed as some investors took profits on recent gains. Toyota Motor Corp gained 0.3 percent, Honda Motor Co dropped 0.8 percent, while Hitachi added 0.3 percent.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,730.64.

Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.