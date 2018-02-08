FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 6:20 AM / in a day

Nikkei rises as investors chase bargains; automakers, drugmakers lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as buyers looked for bargains on shares which were beaten down heavily early in the week.

The Nikkei ended up 1.1 percent at 21,890.86 points, but has still lost nearly 6 percent so far this week.

Automakers, glassmakers and pharmaceutical stocks led the gains, while food companies and metal stocks lost ground.

Toyota Motor Corp rose 2.4 percent, Subaru Corp advanced 2.9 percent, Asahi Glass jumped 5.9 percent and Takeda Pharmaceutical added 1.8 percent.

Condiment maker Ajinomoto shed 1.7 percent and Toho Zinc stumbled 5.7 percent.

The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,765.69. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

