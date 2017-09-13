Nikkei rises for 3rd day, helped by cyclical stocks

* Risk mood has come back - analyst

* Hitachi soars after brokerage upgrade

* Nisshinbo closes 26 pct higher on platinum-free fuel-cell catalysts

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose for a third day to a one-month high on Wednesday after Wall Street strengthened and the yen pulled back, helping buoy cyclicals such as exporters and banks.

The Nikkei ended up 0.5 percent at 19,865.82 points, its highest close since Aug. 8.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrials and Nasdaq Composite clocked record closes, with investors drawn to riskier assets as concerns over U.S.-North Korea tensions eased and the financial impact from Hurricane Irma appeared less severe than initially feared.

In Tokyo, brokerage and banking sectors outperformed.

Nomura Holdings jumped 2.4 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.5 percent.

With the dollar hitting an almost two-week high of 110.290 yen, exporters including makers of machinery, electronics products and automobiles attracted buying.

Pump manufacturer Ebara Corp rose 1.3 percent, agricultural equipment maker Kubota Corp added 1.7 percent, Panasonic Corp surged 4.5 percent and Nissan Motor Co rose 1.2 percent.

“The risk mood seems to have come back as U.S. markets were rallying,” said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Still, investors are cautious about the medium-term growth outlook for the United States, especially as they try to gauge Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the economy.

“We need to watch upcoming U.S. economic data and its impact on the stock market,” Sato said.

Hitachi Ltd jumped 3.3 pct to a level not seen since August 2015 after UBS Securities raised its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying that losses related to overseas projects were less than the market had expected.

Elsewhere, Nisshinbo Holdings closed 26 percent higher to a level not seen since November 2015 after remaining untraded all day. The company said that it will roll out platinum-free fuel-cell catalysts, which has the potential to cut the high prices of fuel-cell cars.

The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,637.33 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,503.72.