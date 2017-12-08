FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 22,590.66 - sources
December 8, 2017

December Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 22,590.66 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in December were forecast to settle at 22,590.66, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; editing by Richard Pullin)

