January 23, 2018 / 3:04 AM / 2 days ago

Nikkei gains, with real estate shares in spotlight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average pushed higher on Tuesday, reaching for fresh multi-decade highs, with real estate and precision machinery shares gaining.

The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 24,037.86 at the end of morning trade. It earlier rose as high as 24,082.71, just shy of last Thursday’s high of 24,084.42, its highest since November 1991.

The broader Topix was 0.8 percent higher at 1,906.26 after rising as high as 1,909.01, its highest since June 1991.

Shares of Torii Pharmaceutical jumped 3.8 percent after it raised its net profit outlook on Monday, helping the pharmaceutical sector gain 1.1 percent.

Real estate shares added 1.9 percent, while precision machinery shares gained 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

