FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
February 7, 2018 / 2:33 AM / a day ago

Nikkei rises as Wall St rebounds after bruising sell-off; Toyota jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks bounced sharply on Wednesday morning after crumbling to their biggest percentage fall in 15 months the previous day, with all sectors in the black as Wall Street pulled ahead following a punishing sell-off in the preceding days.

The Nikkei 225 share average jumped 3.2 percent to 22,303.88 in midmorning trade, after stumbling 4.7 percent on Tuesday amid a global equities rout.

Toyota Motor Corp gave the market something to cheer, rallying more than 5 percent after the automaker said that it expects a record net profit this year.

All of the Topix’s 33 subsectors were in positive territory, with mining companies, drugmakers and automakers outperforming.

Eisai Co rose 5.4 percent, Astellas Pharma 4.5 percent, Inpex Corp 4.0 percent and Honda Motor 3.3 percent.

The broader Topix gained 3.3 percent to 1,800.12. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.