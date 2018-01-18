FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
January 18, 2018 / 2:16 AM / 2 days ago

Nikkei soars helped by exporters; drugmakers fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average soared to a level not seen since November 1991 on Thursday morning after exporters such as electronics components manufacturers surged, tracking the strength on Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 23,962.11 in midmorning trade, after hitting 24,084.42, the highest level since November 1991.

U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday as investors’ expectations for higher earnings lifted stocks across sectors.

Japanese chip making equipment manufacturers jumped, with Advantest surging 5 percent and Tokyo Electron soaring 3.4 percent.

Electronic components makers Kyocera surged 1.3 percent, TDK soared 2.5 percent and motor maker Nidec advanced 1.9 percent.

Drugmakers, on the other hand, lost ground, with Eisai falling 1.7 percent and Astellas Pharma sliding 1.3 percent.

The broader Topix, however, shed 0.1 percent to 1,889.62. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.