TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei jumped to a level not seen since 1992 on Tuesday morning as foreign investors chased the market higher on hopes for strong earnings from Japan Inc.

The Nikkei share average opened lower but later gained as much as 1.0 percent to 22,775.68, the highest level since January 1992.

The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,805.25. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)