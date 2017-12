TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2 percent on Wednesday, its biggest percentage drop since late March, with selling accelerating after a break of a key technical support level from its 25-day moving average.

A woman walks past an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent movements of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

Market players said investors rushed to take profits from gains in recent months, with materials and other cyclical shares leading the losses following a tumble in copper prices.