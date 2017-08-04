FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian cigarette maker, distributor for $677 mln
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 8 days ago

Japan Tobacco to buy Indonesian cigarette maker, distributor for $677 mln

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc said on Friday it has agreed to buy Indonesian cigarette maker PT Karyadibya Mahardhika and its distributor for $677 million.

"This deal will give the JT Group immediate scale and presence on a nationwide level in the Indonesian kretek market," Japan Tobacco said in a statement, referring to clove cigarettes.

Indonesia's cigarette market was the world's second-biggest after China with 316.1 billion sticks sold last year, data from Euromonitor International showed. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.