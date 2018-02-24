CORRECTED-Japan's Ube Industries says failed to properly inspect products

(Corrects headline and paragraph 2 to make clear it is Ube Industries that failed to properly inspect products, not JV)

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Ube Industries Ltd says it had discovered improprieties in quality checks for certain products made at its Chiba petrochemical plant

* Says it had failed to conduct the stipulated quality testing or analysis of those products

* Says its 50:50 joint venture with Maruzen Petrochemical Co, Ube-Maruzen Polyethylene Co Ltd, sold and shipped low-density polyethylene made by Ube Industries to 50 firms

* Says corrective measures have been taken after the discovery in mid-December

* The revelation is the latest in a series of scandals to rock Japan’s manufacturing industry. Similar lapses have occurred at Kobe Steel and Toray Industries Inc, and incorrect final inspection procedures have been found at automakers Nissan and Subaru. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)