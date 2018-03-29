Japan must avoid bilateral trade talks with U.S. - Aso

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the country must “definitely avoid” bilateral trade negotiations with the United States.

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso interacts with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera during an upper house parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“When two countries negotiate, the stronger country gets stronger. That’s unnecessary (for Japan) so we’ve been saying all along that we would definitely avoid” bilateral trade talks with the United States, Aso told parliament.

Aso, who is also deputy prime minister, has been heading Japan’s delegation for bilateral economic dialogue with the United States.