FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 29, 2018 / 3:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan must avoid bilateral trade talks with U.S. - Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the country must “definitely avoid” bilateral trade negotiations with the United States.

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso interacts with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera during an upper house parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“When two countries negotiate, the stronger country gets stronger. That’s unnecessary (for Japan) so we’ve been saying all along that we would definitely avoid” bilateral trade talks with the United States, Aso told parliament.

Aso, who is also deputy prime minister, has been heading Japan’s delegation for bilateral economic dialogue with the United States.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.