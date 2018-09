TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a summit meeting on Sept. 26, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Their meeting will be held on the sidelines of Abe’s visit to New York to attend a United Nations General Assembly.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said the two leaders would also have dinner together on Sept. 23.