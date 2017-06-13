FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Shannon: North Korea could become global threat
June 13, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 2 months ago

U.S.'s Shannon: North Korea could become global threat

Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Shannon speaks to the Conference on U.S.-Turkey Relations in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2017.Joshua Roberts/Files

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon said on Tuesday that North Korea's nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programme would make the reclusive state a global threat if it became successful over time.

Shannon made the comment to reporters in Tokyo after his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's top national security adviser, Shotaro Yachi.

Under third-generation leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the mainland United States.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

