Pence says U.S. will stand by allies, stick to goal of denuclearising North Korea

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday Washington would stand with its allies and not waver from its goal of denuclearising North Korea.

Pence is in Tokyo on his way to the Winter Olympics in South Korea and was speaking at the start of talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His talks with Abe were expected to showcase the U.S.-Japan security alliance in the face of the threat from Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes.