February 2, 2018 / 1:35 AM / in a day

Japan govt official - no plans to hold Japan-U.S. econ talks when Pence visits next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday that there was no plan to hold another round of economic dialogue with the United States when Vice President Mike Pence visits Tokyo next week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that detailed schedules of Pence’s stay in Japan are being arranged.

Last October, the two nations held the second round of the economic dialogue led by Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and his counterpart Pence.

Pence plans to visit Japan before his attendance at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes

