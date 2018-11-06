U.S. vice president's visit to Japan being arranged for around November 13: sources

Vice President Mike Pence listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on preparations for hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is working to arrange a visit to Japan by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence for around Nov. 13, two Japanese government sources said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Pence will hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his deputy, Taro Aso, that are likely to centre on diplomatic and security issues, the sources said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

Though officials said last month that trade would also be under discussion when Pence visited, this is now seen as unlikely since bilateral trade talks have been pushed back to after the beginning of next year.

The visit will be the first to close ally Japan by a senior U.S. official after Tuesday’s mid-term elections.

Pence will be stopping in Japan on a visit to Asia for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum being held in Papua New Guinea, in place of U.S. President Donald Trump.