U.S. carrier drills with Japanese navy around Okinawa, southwest of Korean peninsula
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 6 days ago

U.S. carrier drills with Japanese navy around Okinawa, southwest of Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, the Ronald Reagan, is conducting drills with a Japanese warship in waters around Okinawa southwest of the Korean peninsula, Japan’s military said on Wednesday.

The exercise comes amid heightened tension with North Korea as the U.S. holds air drills in the region with B1-B bombers flown from Guam.

The exercise with the Reagan strike group, which began on Saturday, involves vessels sailing from the Bashi Channel, which separates the Philippines and Taiwan, to seas around Japan’s southwest island nearer to North Korea, Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force said in a statement.

One Japanese destroyer, the Shimkaze, is accompanying the 100,000-ton Reagan, which is based in Japan, and its escort ships, the JMSDF said.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

