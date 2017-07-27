REFILE-Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson posts higher pretax profit

(Refiles to add dropped word "broker" in lead)

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said on Thursday that its first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 100.1 million pounds ($131.44 million), helped by the impact of foreign exchange movements.

Pretax profit rose to 99.2 million pounds from 55.2 million pounds, driven by reduced exceptional items.

Total revenue rose 11 percent to 689.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in London and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)