FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
REFILE-Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson posts higher pretax profit
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 13 days ago

REFILE-Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson posts higher pretax profit

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word "broker" in lead)

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said on Thursday that its first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 100.1 million pounds ($131.44 million), helped by the impact of foreign exchange movements.

Pretax profit rose to 99.2 million pounds from 55.2 million pounds, driven by reduced exceptional items.

Total revenue rose 11 percent to 689.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7616 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in London and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.