February 12, 2018 / 1:34 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Scotiabank to buy Canadian investment firm for C$950 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on deal, Scotiabank’s strategy)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia said on Monday it had agreed to buy investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser for C$950 million mostly in stock.

The deal, valued at $755.35 million in U.S. dollars, is the second this year for Scotiabank, which has focused on growing its operations in the Pacific Alliance - a Latin American trading bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-biggest lender, had agreed to buy a portion of Citibank's operations in Columbia last month. (bit.ly/2BqzmuJ)

Scotiabank said the latest deal would C$40 billion in Jarislowsky’s assets under management and add to earnings by 2020.

Scotiabank said it intends to buy back some shares to offset the dilution expected by the deal.

$1 = 1.2577 Canadian dollars Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

