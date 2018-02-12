UPDATE 1-Scotiabank to buy Canadian investment firm for C$950 mln

(Adds details on deal, Scotiabank’s strategy)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bank of Nova Scotia said on Monday it had agreed to buy investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser for C$950 million mostly in stock.

The deal, valued at $755.35 million in U.S. dollars, is the second this year for Scotiabank, which has focused on growing its operations in the Pacific Alliance - a Latin American trading bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Columbia.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-biggest lender, had agreed to buy a portion of Citibank's operations in Columbia last month. (bit.ly/2BqzmuJ)

Scotiabank said the latest deal would C$40 billion in Jarislowsky’s assets under management and add to earnings by 2020.

Scotiabank said it intends to buy back some shares to offset the dilution expected by the deal.