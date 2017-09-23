FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2017 / 12:06 AM / in 25 days

Brazil Supreme Court denies request to release JBS brothers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes on Friday denied a request to release from jail Joesley and Wesley Batista, the brothers who control the world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA.

The Batistas’ defense challenged the detention of the brothers after their arrest last week by federal police in a probe into the use of privileged financial information about JBS stocks and currencies in the Brazilian market.

A lower court denied another release request last week.

The brothers are accused of having used information about their plea bargain deal with Brazilian prosecutors to profit in financial transactions.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang

