FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazil court finds misuse of public funds in BNDES' purchase of JBS stock
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 7:15 PM / in 2 days

CORRECTED-Brazil court finds misuse of public funds in BNDES' purchase of JBS stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Oct 18 story to remove erroneous reference to purchase of National Beef Packing Company; corrects to say that JBS bought a unit of Smithfield Foods rather than the entire company)

BRASÍLIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal audit court (TCU) has found the purchase of shares of meatpacker JBS SA by state development bank BNDES in 2008 irregular and harmful to public coffers, the court said on Wednesday.

The transaction helped JBS acquire assets in the United States, including Smithfield Foods’ beef processing unit. The court said Guido Mantega, a former finance minister, and Luciano Coutinho, a former BNDES president, were responsible for the share purchase and demanded they explain. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.