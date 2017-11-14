FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's J&F makes first payment under leniency deal
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2017 / 10:51 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Brazil's J&F makes first payment under leniency deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company J&F, which controls the world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA, has made its first payment of a fine agreed under a leniency deal with federal prosecutors, the press office for the prosecutors office said on Tuesday.

J&F made a deposit of 50 million reais ($15.09 million) on Nov. 8, on a total fine of 10.3 billion reais it agreed to pay as part of the deal, in which it admitted to having paid bribes to dozens of politicians.

The company will have more than 20 years to pay the total amount.

$1 = 3.3132 reais Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Leslie Adler; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.