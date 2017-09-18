FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's JBS taps Batista Jr to lead South America unit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 18, 2017 / 11:25 PM / a month ago

Brazil's JBS taps Batista Jr to lead South America unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - JBS SA Chief Executive Jose Batista Sobrinho, who took leadership of the beleaguered meatpacker over the weekend, has nominated his grandson, Wesley Batista Jr, to lead South America operations, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The move would bring Batista Jr back to Brazil from the United States, where he was leading the beef division for the country, as the company’s leadership is in flux following the arrest of his father, Wesley Batista, on allegations of insider trading. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.