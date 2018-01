SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said Thomas Lopez had been appointed by JBS USA LLC as chief executive of meat-based prepared foods unit Plumrose USA in the United States, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Lopez is a former executive of Kraft Heinz Co and has 18 years of experience in the food industry, JBS said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Potter)