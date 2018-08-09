FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in 2 hours

J.C. Penney eyes Babies 'R' Us customers with addition of more baby products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc will stock more baby products at outlets in the vicinity of stores shut by Babies ‘R’ Us’, taking advantage of the recent collapse of parent Toys ‘R’ Us.

The department store operator said it was expanding its selection of cribs, strollers and car seats from brands such as Fisher Price and Dr. Brown’s at 500 stores, starting Aug. 30.

“We’ve strategically chosen these 500 J.C. Penney locations because the majority of the stores are near a specialty baby retailer that has recently closed its doors,” the company said on Thursday.

Babies ‘R’ Us was the go-to destination for parents looking for cribs, pacifiers and diaper bag before it shut its stores in June due to the bankruptcy of its parent company.

J.C. Penney could help Mattel Inc’s Fisher Price, which has seen sales tumble since the collapse of Babies ‘R’ Us’.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

