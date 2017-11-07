JCDecaux beats expectations for third-quarter growth

Nov 7 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux expects organic growth to slow slightly in the fourth quarter, it said on Tuesday after an improving performance in China helped it beat its expectations for third-quarter growth.

The company said it is targeting fourth-quarter adjusted organic revenue growth of about 4.5 percent.

JCDecaux reported third-quarter adjusted revenue of 812 million euros ($940 million), up 4.9 percent. In July the company said it expected adjusted organic revenue growth -- which strips out acquisitions, divestments and currency moves -- of about 3 percent. ($1 = 0.8639 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by David Goodman)