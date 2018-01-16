UK's JD Sports sees annual profit ahead of market estimate

Jan 16 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc, Britain’s largest sportswear retailer by market value, said on Tuesday it expects annual pretax profit ahead of market expectations on strong trading in the second half of the year, including the key Christmas period.

JD Sports, which also runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, said it was confident that group profit before tax for the year ending Feb. 3 would reach 300 million pounds ($413.7 million), ahead of a range of 270 million pounds to 295 million pounds expected by the market.

The company, whose biggest rival is Mike Ashley-owned Sports Direct in Britain, said strong trading continued in the second half of the year and group comparable sales growth remained at about 3 percent. ($1 = 0.7251 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)