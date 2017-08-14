FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's JD.com says Q2 revenue grew 43.6 pct, above expectations
August 14, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a day ago

China's JD.com says Q2 revenue grew 43.6 pct, above expectations

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its second-quarter revenue grew 43.6 percent from a year earlier, beating analyst expectations.

JD.com said revenue for the three months ended June 30 was 93.2 billion yuan ($13.98 billion), compared with an average estimate of 89.3 billion yuan, according to a survey of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

JD.com in May forecast second-quarter revenue of 88 billion to 90.5 billion yuan.

Net loss attributable to company's shareholders for the quarter expanded to 496.4 million yuan from a net loss of 252.3 million yuan a year earlier.

It projects third quarter revenue of 81.8 billion to 84.2 billion yuan, which represents a growth rate of 36 to 40 percent compared with the third quarter of 2016.

JD.com made a net loss of 0.35 yuan per American Depository Share in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 0.18 yuan a year earlier ($1 = 6.6686 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell in BEIJING and Rama Venkat Raman in BENGALURU)

