#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 16, 2018 / 3:13 AM / 2 days ago

JD.com, VNG Corp lead investment in Vietnamese e-commerce firm Tiki.vn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chinese online retail firm JD.com Inc said on Tuesday it has led an investment in Vietnamese e-commerce firm Tiki.vn, expanding its Southeast Asia business amid competition from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Amazon.com Inc.

JD.com co-led the financing with Vietnamese entertainment and social media firm VNG Corp, which is an existing investor, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The firm did not disclose the size of the funding but said that JD.com will become one of Tiki’s largest shareholders alongside VNG following the deal. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

