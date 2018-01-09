FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Jefferies hires two senior RBC utilities bankers
January 9, 2018 / 11:42 AM / in 2 days

MOVES-Jefferies hires two senior RBC utilities bankers

Clara Denina, Ron Bousso

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Jefferies has hired Dai Clement and Lorna Shearin from Royal Bank of Canada to develop its investment banking business in power, utilities and infrastructure, two banking sources said on Tuesday.

Dai Clement will become global head of power, utilities and infrastructure investment banking at Jefferies, while Lorna Shearin will be the European head from April. Both will be based in London, the sources told Reuters.

Clement is European head of utilities at RBC, while Shearin heads the bank’s infrastructure team in Europe.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, has been on a recent hiring spree, adding 11 managing directors over the past year.

Jefferies declined to comment and RBC was not immediately available for comment. Clement and Shearin did not respond to requests for comment on their moves. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Ron Bousso; editing by Alexander Smith)

