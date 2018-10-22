FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 22, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sarah Behbehani joins JERA trading as head of LNG

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Sarah Behbehani, previously head of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading at Shell, has joined JERA, the world’s biggest buyer of LNG where she will head the company’s LNG operations.

The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Behbehani will initially support the integration of JERA’s and EDF Trading’s LNG activities into JERAT and once operational, she will lead the LNG commercial activities, JERA said in a statement on Friday.

JERA and France’s EDF formed an LNG trading joint venture in July. The deal is expected to be completed by early 2019.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.