An empty front desk is seen inside the Jet Airways headquarters in Mumbai, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Jet Airways Ltd’s Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal has resigned, the debt-ridden carrier said on Tuesday.

The airline did not mention a replacement for Agarwal, who had joined Jet in 2015 as its CFO.