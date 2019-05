Jet Airways employees hold placards and a banner during a protest demanding to "save Jet Airways" on the occasion of May Day at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A unit of State Bank of India, which is overseeing the bidding process for Jet Airways Ltd, said on Friday it had received a sealed bid from Etihad Airways, and it would submit the bid to lenders of the ailing carrier for examination.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd also said it had received a few unsolicited offers for the airline, which the lenders would deliberate upon afterwards.