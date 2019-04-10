Indian Oil halts fuel supply to Jet over non-payment of dues - source

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to the runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOCL) has halted the supply of fuel to struggling carrier Jet Airways since Wednesday afternoon over non-payment of dues, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

This is the second time the refiner has stopped fuel supplies to the crisis-stricken Jet, which is saddled with over $1.2 billion in debt and owes money to banks, aircraft lessors, suppliers, pilots and others.

Two other refiners - Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) - are supplying fuel to Jet on a cash-and-carry basis, which means the airline needs to pay for the fuel upfront at the time of purchase.

The company halted fuel supply to Jet at 3 pm India time (0930 GMT), an IOCL spokesman said.

Jet and BPCL did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments, while HPCL could not be reached for comment.

The move by refiners builds pressure on Jet, which has been teetering for weeks, as the debt-laden airline is yet to receive a $218 million loan from its lenders, as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.

Jet’s lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday invited bids from potential investors for up to 75 percent stake in the airline. The deadline to submit initial bids was expected to end on Wednesday evening, though local media reports said it has been extended until April 12.

Jet has been forced to ground more than three-quarters of its fleet, mainly by aircraft lessors who have not been paid for several months. Some lessors have applied to India’s aviation regulator to de-register the planes, signalling that a planned bailout of the airline has failed to assuage their concerns.

Once a plane gets de-registered, the lessor can take it out of the country and lease it to other airlines.