A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Cash-crunched Indian carrier Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it will delay paying interest to its debenture holder, due March 19, owing to financial constraints. reut.rs/2TT1Fvb

Jet has been saddled with debt of over $1 billion due to tight competition and rising fuel costs, forcing the carrier to ground several of its aircraft.