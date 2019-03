FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to a runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - India’s Jet Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it grounded four more aircraft, taking the number to 32 which is more than a fourth of its fleet, as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors.

With debts of more than $1 billion, the carrier has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.