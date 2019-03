A Jet Airways plane is parked as another moves to a runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Jet Airways Ltd said on Thursday it grounded three more aircraft as it failed to make payments to its lessors, taking the tally of planes hit by the defaults to 28.

With debts of more than $1 billion, the carrier has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.