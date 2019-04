Jet Airways employees gather outside company's headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(Reuters) - Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube said on Monday that the company has not received interim funding from lenders and would extend the suspension of international flights until Thursday.

The airline, which has debt of more than $1.2 billion, has had to ground over two-thirds of its fleet over unpaid dues to leasing companies.