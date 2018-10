A Jet Airways Boeing 737-800 passenger plane moves on the runway as a man walks past at an airport in New Delhi, August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd has received notices on payment delays from a few aircraft lessors, the troubled airline said on Wednesday.

The company also said its payments to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) are up to date and it had not received any "show-cause" notice from the body. bit.ly/2ACVQYD