TPG, Blackstone bid for Jet Airways' stake in loyalty programme: CNBC TV18

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Private equity firms TPG Capital and Blackstone Group have submitted bids to buy beleaguered Indian carrier Jet Airways’ stake in its frequent flyer loyalty programme, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing sources.

A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The airline, partly owned by Etihad Airways, has been facing financial difficulties and said last month it would inject funds and cut costs to turn around the business. It also said it plans to monetise some of its assets, including the JetPrivilege loyalty programme, which has 8.5 million members.

The bids are likely to be between $350 million and $400 million, lower than what Jet expected, CNBC reported, adding that the airline expected to close the deal by the end of October. Jet is expecting bids from other investors and may retain a minority stake in the programme, the TV channel said.

TPG, Blackstone and Jet Airways did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.