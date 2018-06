MUMBAI (Reuters) - Jet Airways India Ltd, the country’s leading full service carrier, said its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will help the airline enhance operational reliability and reduce costs.

FILE PHOTO: A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Jet Airways will induct a total of 225 MAX aircraft over the next decade, the company said in a statement on Thursday while unveiling the first aircraft from the fleet.