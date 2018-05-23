FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 23, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jet Airways posts fourth-quarter loss due to higher fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline by market share, posted a loss in the fourth quarter due to higher fuel expenses.

A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The company posted a loss of 10.36 billion rupees ($151.50 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 6.02 billion rupees a year earlier, Jet Airways said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2IEJxfM

Revenue from operations rose about nine percent to 59.25 billion rupees, while aircraft fuel expenses surged 31 percent to 20.63 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.3850 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.