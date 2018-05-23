Jet Airways posts fourth-quarter loss due to higher fuel costs

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline by market share, posted a loss in the fourth quarter due to higher fuel expenses.

A Jet Airways plane is parked as other moves to runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The company posted a loss of 10.36 billion rupees ($151.50 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 6.02 billion rupees a year earlier, Jet Airways said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2IEJxfM

Revenue from operations rose about nine percent to 59.25 billion rupees, while aircraft fuel expenses surged 31 percent to 20.63 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.3850 Indian rupees)